Virgin River renewed for season 8 ahead of season 7 premiere

Even though we have yet to see Virgin River season 7 premiere on Netflix, clearly the streaming service does not want us to be worried about the future. After all, the drama starring Alexandra Breckenridge and Martin Henderson is coming back for a season 8!

According to a report from Deadline, the eighth season of the series is once again going to be ten episodes, and the renewal allows the show to become one of the streaming service’s longest-running scripted shows.

As for the reason why Virgin River has proven to be so successful over the years, it has a ton to do with the fact that it manages to appeal to a super-wide audience that is looking for some romantic content. It also is cost-effective and takes a lot less time to producer than a lot of the big-budget shows that Netflix has. It can have episodes turned around really fast. Season 7 is already done with production and at this point, we are really just waiting to get some sort of official premiere-date news on it.

How much longer could the show last?

From where we sit at present, we honestly do think that the sky’s the limit! Our hope here is mostly that we’re going to have a chance to see a lot of episodes until the stories run dry, and it does not feel like we are anywhere close to that point now. Remember here that season 6 ended with a huge cliffhanger where Charmaine’s fate was left in question, and that’s a great way for us to sit back and wonder if a massive shift is coming for the show. We just hope that more news on the seventh season is revealed before too long…

