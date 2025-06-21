Virgin River season 7 premiere date: A summer 2025 update

Is there a chance we are going to hear more about Virgin River season 7 between now and the end of the summer? At the very least, it makes sense for this to be up for consideration, right?

Well, we do tend to think so through the lens of news, mostly because we have already seen various announcements over the past couple of months — plus then also some social-media teases courtesy of Alexandra Breckenridge and others. Filming is actively going on right now and that almost always does help when it comes to getting the word out!

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get additional TV reactions and reviews!

Now, of course we do need to dive more into the next subject, which is whether or not we’re going to get any more premiere-date news. Sure, we would love it in the event that something more came out but at the same time, we are not moving into this with some layer of supreme confidence. Why would we be, all things considered? This is not a show that Netflix needs to rush and there is a legitimately good chance that it does not return until early 2026.

At the earliest, we imagine that a Virgin River premiere date will be unveiled at some point during the fall — rest assured that the streaming service is not going to make you wait forever to see what is happening next with Mel and Jack. However, they are also not desperate — they can take their time to figure out where exactly they want to place the show. There is no real reason for them to rush anything along.

While we know that there is a huge, Charmaine-centric cliffhanger that needs to be addressed, we tend to think that a lot of season 7 will still be about romance and escapism — the things that you have loved here from the start.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Virgin River and what the future could hold now

What are you most eager to see on Virgin River season 7, no matter when it airs?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for more insight.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







