Virgin River season 7: An interesting change for Mel?

Given the Virgin River season 7 is still in production for Netflix, it can be hard at times to get major teases. Thankfully, that changes today!

In a new post on her Instagram Stories, cast member Alexandra Breckenridge (Mel) made it really clear that you are going to be seeing her character in scrubs coming up. That is a change to her typical outfit, even with her profession being what it is.

So what does all this mean? Based on how Breckenridge is hyping this story up, we do tend to think that there is at least something a little bit different happening for her character, whether it be a change in title, a shift to another location, or maybe a matter that causes her to don the scrubs. Regardless, it is a reminder that even if changes in Virgin River are at times subtle, they still do happen.

Hopefully, we will at least have a continue of small updates moving forward. The plan right now seems to be for filming to wrap in the months to come and from there, we just have to wait and see exactly happens when it comes to Netflix’s launch. The first order of business here is just making sure that the episodes are ready and story-wise, we hope to get some sort of answer to that crazy cliffhanger with Charmaine. Is she actually going to be okay? We do think there are reasons aplenty to wonder about this. The same goes when it comes to questions all about what is happening with Mel and Jack’s future as a couple. They are married, so what is going to be coming for them next?

