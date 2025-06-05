Virgin River season 7 premiere date: A June 2025 update

Is there a chance that we are going to be hearing about a Virgin River season 7 premiere date between now and the end of the month? Of course, it is easy for us to sit here and be eager for so much more.

After all, consider the crazy way in which the sixth season concluded — we are absolutely psyched to learn a bit more about Charmaine’s fate or what Mel and Jack are going to be planning when it comes to their future. We’ve seen their relationship evolve here and there already, and there is no reason to think that we have reached the end of that now.

Unfortunately, the bad news here is if you’re heading into June hoping for some premiere-date news, you are probably going to be disappointed. There is no evidence that Netflix is close to sharing something more, largely because filming is not even done! The cast and crew are seemingly in the home stretch but even when production is done, that does not mean that a date will come out shortly after. There is a lot that will need to happen in post-production and beyond that, you also have to figure out where the series is slotted on the schedule.

Remember that for now, the streaming service has yet to even confirm a 2025 release for Virgin River, and there is a chance that we could be waiting until early next year. It is hard to imagine too much longer a wait than that, mostly because this is not one of those shows that needs to spend a year adding in special effects. We also tend to think that annual releases (or at least close to that) is useful when it comes to finding a way to build up a total audience.

What are you most hoping to see entering Virgin River season 7 when it premieres?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back here to get some other updates.

