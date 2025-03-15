Virgin River season 7 spoilers: Meet Victoria and Clay

As some of you out there may have heard at this point, production for Virgin River season 7 is actively underway. With that, do you want to hear more casting news?

Well, if you love The Vampire Diaries, then you can celebrate the fact that Sara Canning is going to be one of two new actors coming back in a recurring capacity. According to a new report from Deadline, she is going to play in particular the role of Victoria. She is described as “an ex-cop who was shot in the line of duty and is now working for the state medical board as an investigator. She comes to Virgin River to investigate Doc’s practice but runs into a friend whom she wouldn’t mind catching up with…or maybe more.”

Meanwhile, former Riverdale actor Cody Kearsley is going to be on board here as Clay. Here is what the show has to say about him:

Clay is the kind of guy that gets noticed when he enters a room. He has experience working the rodeo circuit, so there’s also a tough athletic quality to him. He grew up in the foster care system with his younger sister, whom he hasn’t seen since he was a teenager. He’s been looking for her ever since.

Both of these storylines are obviously going to have a lot of ebbs and flows, and it feels fair to assume that where things start is not identical to how the story is going to end. We know that the new season is going to kick off with a serious storyline about Charmaine’s fate but then after that, we assume that it is going to venture off in a wide array of different directions.

