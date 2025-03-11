Virgin River season 7 premiere date: March 2025 update

Is there a chance that we are going to get more news about a Virgin River season 7 premiere date before March is over? What about news on the series in general?

The first order of business here is ultimately just a rather-simple reminder that there is more of the Netflix series coming and by virtue of that alone, you have nothing to worry about when it comes to the long-term future. Heck, here is your reminder that there is nothing out there stating that this is the final season, and there is also a chance that the prequel about Mel’s parents could eventually come to fruition.

Unfortunately, for the time being the odds of us getting any premiere-date news this month are pretty darn low — almost astronomically low, even. Our hope is that by the fall, we will have a better sense of this. Netflix has yet to include Virgin River at all in their promotional plans for the rest of 2025, so that could be a sign that we are either seeing it in 2026 or they have not even decided yet. There are still months for them to figure this out based on the rest of the schedule all across the board.

Now as for what we actually do think is going to be coming up next, a lot of it may just begin with what transpires when it comes to Charmaine in that cliffhanger. Her fate will inform a lot of other stories but at the same time, we also know that Mel and Jack have so much to think about when it comes to their own future.

