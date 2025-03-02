Virgin River season 7: Star jokes about Charmaine’s fate

We know that entering Virgin River season 7 on Netflix, there is one question that stands out above all others: Is Charmaine dead? The cliffhanger at the end of the season 6 finale certainly suggests it is possible and at this point, the writers have not confirmed one way or another.

If the producers behind the scenes of the show have their way, you may not know the truth until whenever season 7 premieres. Even with that in mind, though, it is certainly not going to stop the cast from having a little bit of fun on this subject in advance. This is where we turn over to the actress playing Charmaine in Lauren Hammersley.

In a post on Instagram, Hammersley shared a fun text exchange she had between her and Virgin River showrunner Patrick Sean Smith, one where she humorously asked for answers on her character’s status. She also included the following caption:

I’m a professional. This is how I professionally manage a professional conversation with VR’s incredible showrunner, professionally. Because I’m PROFESSIONAL.

I’m realizing this is the same tactic I use to figure out if I’m in a relationship or not. Love you Sean

We would love to say that this is evidence that Charmaine does in fact survive and Lauren is having some fun with the fans, but who can say anything for sure? We tend to think that the primary goal here is mostly just to generate some discussion. Filming for Virgin River season 7 will be happening throughout a good chunk of this year and when that is done, Netflix could start to hint at a release date. We tend to think that the series won’t waste too much time addressing the finale cliffhanger; all things considered, how could they?

What do you think we are going to see from Charmaine on Virgin River season 7?

