Virgin River season 7 premiere date: A February 2025 update

Is there a chance that we’re going to learn something more about Virgin River season 7 between now and the end of February?

If you are a diehard fan of the hit Netflix series, we will start off here by stating the following: It is 100% coming back, and we expect to know more about production over the course of the next several months. The series ended on a pretty big cliffhanger when it comes to Charmaine, and we do feel confident that resolving that is going to be the first order of business. After that, the powers-that-be can begin to focus on a number of other things.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some further TV reviews!

So is there something more that we can share when it comes to a season 7 start date this month? Well, let’s just say to be patient … and very much so. There is no guarantee that we’re going to be getting a premiere-date announcement this month and in all honesty, there is a chance that we’re going to be waiting several months in general. A 2025 launch for Virgin River is far from guaranteed, and we do think that early 2026 may make sense from a Netflix point of view.

In the next few months, it is simply our hope that we’re going to be learning more about casting, or also the potential prequel series that we saw teased in season 6 about Mel’s parents. This does feel possible, but the same goes for some other off-shoots if the producers are thinking about them. Most Netflix shows do not last this long, but this one is different. Not only does it perform well, but it does this without costing an arm and a leg in order to make. That’s a pretty darn important distinction at this point.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Virgin River right now, including more on the long-term future

What do you think we’re going to see moving into Virgin River season 7?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







