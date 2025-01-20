Virgin River season 8: Is EP already looking ahead?

We know already that Virgin River season 7 is going to be filming this year but behind the scenes, are some people looking ahead?

While we have stated this already, we also think that it 100% bears repeating that Netflix is likely to pick up the show for at least one more season. It continues to draw a lot of viewership and beyond just that, we also tend to think of it as far more cost-effective than the majority of shows that you see on the streaming service. It does not require some extensive promotional campaign, and a lot of its viewers have a tendency to keep coming back for more.

What we can at least say that the moment here is that showrunner Patrick Sean Smith is at least starting to think a little bit about what another season could look like, even if no plans have been formalized for it yet. In a new interview with Popternative, Benjamin Hollingsworth (who plays Brady on Virgin River) noted that he “just had a conversation with Sean … obviously, we need to be renewed for season eight, but he’s already thinking toward [possible stories].” All of this is optimistic, and we do think there’s a chance that season 8 could be ordered before season 7 premieres.

In the end, the most important thing with this show is that it manages to find something that is new and fresh to bring to the table time and time again. It can go on for several years if it continues to do that and viewers show up, but this is one of those things that is best to take a wait-and-see approach on. For now, we’re just looking forward to seeing a number of the main cast members back again on set!

