Virgin River season 7 premiere date: A January 2025 update

Now that we have officially arrived to the start of a new year here in 2025, are we going to learn more about a Virgin River season 7 premiere date?

First and foremost, we should actually note that there is no guarantee that we are going to see the Alexandra Breckenridge series at all this year. Filming has yet to kick off and until that happens, it is really hard to pin down any particular date.

Now, at the same time, the good thing about Virgin River is that this is not one of those shows that has an extremely long post-production window. If filming could kick off in the spring, there is a chance for the series to return moving into December. If not then, January or February 2026 makes the most sense.

One way or another, we do not expect much in the way of news this month. As a matter of fact, the only news about the series that we could see soon is something about a prequel. We’ve gotten to know Everett better, and we do think that Netflix wants to make a good franchise out of this. Why wouldn’t they? We do not think that season 7 will be the last one of the main show, and they can still expand it in some other ways.

What will the story be for season 7?

Well, the first thing we should say is that Charmaine’s fate has to be addressed almost right away. Is she dead? Captured? Is something else going on? We do think that there will be a lot of surprises still to come. Sure, this is a story mostly about characters, but there are always going to be a lot of big events across the community.

