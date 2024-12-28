Virgin River season 8: Is Alexandra Breckenridge hoping for it?

We recognize at this point that a Virgin River season 7 has already been greenlit, but why not look more towards a season 8?

After all, the more that we hear about the future of the Alexandra Breckenridge drama, the more hopeful we start to become that we aren’t too close to the final season. It is true that a lot of other Netflix shows tend to end around a season 5 or 6, but this is not your atypical show. It is inexpensive to produce compared to other scripted properties, and it also carries with it a huge audience. There’s a reason why the streaming service released it close to the Christmas holiday, as it is one of their most lucrative times of the year.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more reactions and reviews!

In a new interview with Swooon, here is some of what Breckenridge had to say about the show’s success and her hope for more:

“It’s something that I didn’t expect to happen, that’s for sure … Things get canceled all the time. Things that are awesome get canceled all the time. But we’ve been extraordinarily lucky to be beloved by our fans and also Netflix. I hope that we get more than seven seasons.”

Perhaps the biggest reason to think that we are going to see more Virgin River is that Netflix is currently developing a prequel. There is no evidence that they are looking to move on from this show when they are doing something like that, especially if Everett becomes an even more important part of the story in the present.

If you want to get a season 8…

Well, our advice is not altogether complicated — watch all of season 6 and tell your friends to do the same! There is, after all, a chance that Netflix green-lights it before season 7 premieres, mostly because they just did this earlier this year.

Related – See more of what could be coming for Mel and Jack in season 7

How many seasons do you think Virgin River will eventually air at Netflix?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back here to get some more information.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







