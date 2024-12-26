Virgin River season 7: Where things stand with Mel

We know that a Virgin River season 7 is going to be coming to Netflix at some point and, of course, there are many questions to answer.

What’s a big one? Well, let’s just put it like this: Are Mel and Jack going to adopt Marley’s baby? We recognize that this may not be as high-stakes as what is happening to Charmaine, but it is extremely important for the newlyweds. Just remember some of what they’ve gone through and beyond just that, the potential joy that this could bring to their lives.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some other reactions and reviews!

Yet, there are still a number of conversations still worth happening between these characters. Speaking to Us Weekly, Alexandra Breckenridge makes it clear where at least her character is at emotionally:

“She’s just like, in full shock … I mean, she just got married. This is literally the morning after she wakes up, and she’s in shock. And then there’s, like, that hope that sort of starts to creep in. We’ll see. I don’t know.”

We do tend to think that this storyline is going to be a huge part of the next season — or, at the very least, the early going. The Charmaine cliffhanger feels like it is going to be inevitably the biggest part of the opening episodes, but there should be room in some other great and emotional stuff at the same time.

Regardless of whatever Mel and Jack choose to do, we absolutely want for them to be happy. That has been the case for the entirety of the show and within that, we do tend to think that the producers know that fans are rooting for the same exact thing.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Virgin River right now, including when season 7 could premiere

What do you most want to see moving into Virgin River season 7 over at Netflix?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some more updates — we don’t want you to miss any of them.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







