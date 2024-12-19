Virgin River season 7 premiere date hopes over at Netflix

Following the big launch of season 6 today on Netflix, why not discuss a Virgin River season 7 a little bit further? After all, there are reasons aplenty for excitement!

For starters, we have known for a little while now that another season would be coming for the Alexandra Breckenridge – Martin Henderson series, and it remains our hope that it will be on for at least a little while longer. Typically with Netflix, we are prepared to see series only last around four or five seasons; for this one to make it so far is a real testament to its popularity. This is also a reminder that this has one of the best organic fan bases out there, and that Virgin River continues to generate a lot of success without even having some sort of huge promotional campaign a lot of the time.

Unfortunately, we could be waiting for a little while to see Virgin River back still, as the new season will need to be filmed and properly edited — and even when that happens, we do tend to think that the powers-that-be at Netflix will still take their time to put it on the service. While a late 2025 launch is possible, don’t be shocked in the event that we are stuck waiting until we get around to the first few months of 2026.

The most important thing for now is that the show is going to be delivering more of the romance and drama you have come to expect.

What about a prequel?

We know that there is one in development at Netflix about Mel’s parents, but we have to wait and see whether or not it happens. We just tend to think that they are going to work to find as many different potential off-shoots here as they can.

