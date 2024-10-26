Virgin River season 7: will it be final season?

If you missed the recent news, Virgin River has been officially renewed at Netflix for a season 7! This is absolutely an event worth celebrating, especially since it represents something rare within the world of TV. Remember here that the streaming service does not have a storied history of keeping their dramas on the air for such a long period of time. There is clearly something special about this show, and there are several things it has working in its favor.

Where do we start? Well, it has been mostly a self-starter on Netflix over the years, as it has managed to generate a lot of viewership without a ton of promotion. It also costs significantly less than some of the effects-laden spectacles that the streaming service throws out here and there. It is popular enough that a prequel is in development, and season 7 was ordered more than a month before season 6 even premieres.

What we are trying to say here is simply this: There is a pretty good chance that we are also going to see a season 8! While it would be foolish to sit here and label another season as some guaranteed sure thing, it certainly feels like if viewership remains strong for season 7, Netflix will consider it.

The only thing that we can hope for at this point is rather simple: No matter when Virgin River does come to a close, the writers need time to plot out a proper ending. If that doesn’t happen, what in the world are we doing? This is a show that deserves this opportunity to allow its stories to reach a proper end. We know that in season 6 in general one of the top stories could be the wedding of Mel and Jack — yet, we’ve also seen enough shows over the years that allow us to know that there are so many stories worth telling even after a ceremony.

