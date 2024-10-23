Virgin River renewed for season 7 at Netflix; see video

Less than two months away from the launch of Virgin River season 6 at Netflix, we have good news about the future. There is more that is coming!

In a new post on the show’s official Instagram, the cast and crew confirm that a season 7 is now official, which many of us expected for quite some time. Clearly, the streaming service is so invested in the show that they are thinking about a prequel featuring Mel’s parents in the past; why wouldn’t they want to keep the main entry going for a little while longer?

We recognize that in the grander scheme of things, it may be a little unusual for any show at the streamer to go on this long; yet, Virgin River is not your average show. Not only is it incredibly popular, but it is also inexpensive compared to a Wednesday, Stranger Things, The Witcher, or some of the other big-budget hits. There isn’t a lot of special effects here, so the expenses can be spent more on the cast, crew, locations, and creative team. All things considered, it could go on for a little while longer so long as people keep watching and everyone on-screen is interested in playing these characters. That also should be easier for them to do here than on other shows, given that the series only shoots a handful of months out of the year. This is not one of those programs where you are out somewhere working for nine months!

Of course, it is probably too early to speculate about when season 7 will premiere, but conventional wisdom suggests that it will be either in late 2025 or early 2026. So much will be based on when production starts and beyond that, when Netflix has proper room in their schedule. Remember that they are not beholden to airing this show at any particular time.

