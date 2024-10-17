Virgin River season 6 teaser hypes up Mel, Jack wedding

Just in case you were not eager enough to see Virgin River season 6 on Netflix, here is another big reason to be!

Today, the streaming service released an epic new teaser for what lies ahead on the Alexandra Breckenridge – Martin Henderson drama, and it very-much hypes up that the big wedding of the year is coming on December 19. Mel and Jack have gone through so much over the past several years, and we have waited a long time to see them reach this moment. Now that they have, there is a fantastic opportunity here to celebrate their relationship.

Is this wonderful? Sure, but at the same time, it is a mistake to sit her and assume that this season is going to be immune of drama when this show has always brought that in some shape or form. We have to be ready for stuff to hit the fan here, after all, in a pretty profound way! At the end of last season Mel had a chance to meet her biological father Everett and now, there is also going to be some sort of deep dive into his past. There may be a number of important things that she has to learn and at this point, it would be a mistake to sit here and assume that a lot of them are going to be good. Instead, we imagine that there will be some dark secrets and sources of drama.

While the teaser is all about the wedding, remember that Virgin River season 6 is also setting the stage for a potential prequel focusing on Mel’s parents. It is our hope that a few more things are announced or finalized by the time we get around to it airing.

