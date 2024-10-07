Virgin River season 6 premiere date officially revealed at Netflix

When it comes to Virgin River season 6 on Netflix, we’re thrilled to have good news — especially the sort that takes us by surprise.

So, where do we start off here? Well, how about by knowing that the series is actually coming out this year? Despite no prior evidence that the show would be coming back until 2025, it was revealed today that the Alexandra Breckenridge – Martin Henderson series is going to be back starting on Thursday, December 19. How is that for a holiday gift? There are ten episodes this season, and they are all going to be available at launch.

First and foremost, let’s kick things off here by sharing the full Virgin River season 6 premiere synopsis with more insight on what lies ahead:

Against the backdrop of Mel and Jack’s romantic spring wedding season, this sixth installment promises fresh twists and turns, escalating love triangles, delightful wedding drama, as well as uncovered secrets from Mel’s father’s past which will transport us to the magic and mystique of Virgin River in the 1970s.

We imagine now that a full trailer for the sixth season is going to be coming at some point in November, and that makes us think that we’re going to see a lot of romance and drama — and we hope that a wedding is actually coming to come!

As for whether or not season 6 is going to be final one…

There is nothing that has been said at this point on the subject. We do recognize that a prequel is currently in development, but we don’t think the existence of it necessarily means that the flagship show has to say goodbye. There is room for a larger universe here, right?

