Virgin River season 6 spoilers: More on past, present storylines

While there may not be any official premiere date yet for a Virgin River season 6, there is more we can say about the story.

For those who are not aware already, we know that at least one part of the storyline this time around is going to take you back to the past. After all, it’s been clear for a while that Mel’s father Everett has a story to tell when it comes to his past … but how will it end up impacting her present? We do have to wait and see on some of that, but it is going to be important. Also, the same goes for Mel and Jack potentially getting married! This is a moment that a lot of us have been looking forward to seeing for quite some time and yet, we’re well-aware of the fact that this is one of these shows that tends to move extremely slowly. Even though we are aware that Alexandra Breckenridge and Martin Henderson’s characters are planning a wedding, that does not mean that it’s coming right away.

Below, you can see the full Virgin River season 6 synopsis (per Deadline) with other insight on what lies ahead:

“Against the backdrop of Mel and Jack’s romantic spring wedding season, this sixth installment promises fresh twists and turns, escalating love triangles, delightful wedding drama, as well as uncovered secrets from Mel’s father’s past which will transport us to the magic and mystique of Virgin River in the 1970s.”

Even if this season is playing around with timelines a little bit, we do tend tend to think that the tone and style of the show will remain the same. There will be plenty of heartwarming moments, and we hope less personal drama for Mel and Jack after some of the devastating stuff that they went through in season 5.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Virgin River right now, including some more insight about the prequel

What are you most excited to see moving into Virgin River season 6 when it arrives on Netflix?

Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for more updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







