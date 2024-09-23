Virgin River season 6 spoilers: Mel’s parents (in flashbacks) cast

We have known for a good while now that Virgin River season 6 was going be bringing us a different side of Mel’s family history. Just as we are starting to learn more about her father Everett in the present, we are also going to dive a little bit further into his past. There are going to be flashbacks throughout the season, and the idea here appears to be to set the stage for a possible prequel, as well.

So while we wait for whether or not Netflix decides to order this show, why not share some official casting news?

According to a new report from Deadline, Happy Death Day actress Jessica Rothe is set to be playing Mel’s mother Sarah. Meanwhile, One Piece actor Callum Kerr is set as Everett. Here are the official descriptions for both characters.

Sarah – “Seen in flashbacks mostly set in or around 1972, Sarah is a witty, free spirit from the big city with an ardent passion for activism, and trying to avoid the conventional/traditional life of a young woman in the ’70s. Always up for an adventure, she can’t help chasing an instant spark with a handsome musician, Everett, that might just be her star-crossed soulmate.”

Everett – “Everett is a singer-songwriter with a poet’s soul. One day he’ll pursue his dreams of the stage, but for now, he’s skimming through life in a VW Van, until a chance meeting with a beautiful hitchhiker, Sarah, may just show him there’s more to life than he ever thought possible.”

So when are we going to see season 6?

Netflix still has not confirmed much, but it is our hope that it will return next year. Filming for the new season has already wrapped, which makes it all the more impressive that the show was able to keep these castings under wraps.

