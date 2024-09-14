Virgin River season 6 premiere date: A cause for optimism

We certainly realize at this point that the desire and demand for a Virgin River season 6 is very much out there, and for good reason. Consider just how popular the Alexandra Breckenridge series has been, but then also the frustration produced by the fact that filming wrapped some time ago. Not only that, but the cast has already finished much of their ADR work!

So is this a case where Netflix is just holding onto the show for the best possible time to launch it? We don’t think that this is a crazy thing to throw out there now. However, we do also think that there is reason for optimism that an announcement, at least, will be coming before too long…

After all, consider the idea that come October and November, fans are most likely going to be even more eager for some Virgin River news to drop, given that it was last November that the series was last on the air. This is one of those shows that is based on a continuous story and through that, it is hurt by choosing to take some sort of super-long break. The best thing that Netflix can do is clue people in as to what’s happening, and we do think they will want to do that before we get around to the holidays.

Our sentiment for a while is that a January / February premiere date makes sense for season 6, and we remain optimistic about that. We also remain optimistic about what the story will probably be about — getting a chance to see more when it comes to Mel’s new-found relationship with her father. There could be good moments, but also difficult / emotional ones. It won’t be an easy thing to balance.

Meanwhile, of course we want more Mel – Jack romance — it’s a huge part of the story!

