Virgin River season 6 premiere date: A September 2024 update

Now that we’re in the midst of September 2024, is more news on the horizon when it comes to Virgin River season 6?

Well, there is a lot to think about here (no surprise), especially since the Alexandra Breckenridge – Martin Henderson drama has already been off the air since November of last year. Production wrapped up for the new season in British Columbia several months ago. With that, what gives here? Why the long wait?

Well, of course we wish there was an easy answer to hand over about all of this — what we can say for now is that Netflix has a specific schedule laid out for the next several months and for now, it unfortunately does not seem like Virgin River is on it. There’s been no real evidence that season 6 is coming this year, though there is always a small chance that they could come out and surprise us with a big reveal in the next few months. For now, it does at least feel like we’ll get more in the first few months of 2025 — and that’s without even mentioning the possibility of a prequel focusing on Mel’s parents. That is something that we first heard about several months but since that point, we have heard almost nothing else about it.

For now, we’d say that there’s a tiny chance we hear about season 6 this month, though it also isn’t great. Our sentiment is that this season is going to be a lot about Mel and Jack trying to plan their future; however, this is also going to be largely an exploration into Mel’s past. She has found her biological father, but what sort of secrets is Everett holding onto? This is something that we do have to wonder right now.

