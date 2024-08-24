Virgin River season 6 premiere date: Netflix’s strange choice

If you have a number of questions about the future of Virgin River over at Netflix, let’s just go ahead and say this: 100% we get it. The streaming service is, after all, doing some things that we would certainly classify as unusual.

So, where do we begin with that assertion? It really starts with the fact that production on the Alexandra Breckenridge series wrapped up some time ago. Not only that, but we’ve also heard that many cast members have already done their ADR work where they re-record certain bits of dialogue after the fact. What in the world is Netflix then waiting on when it comes to bringing the show back?

When you think about where things are with Virgin River behind the scenes at this point, it does feel clear that there is more than enough content done so that the series could come back at some point later this year. Not only that, but you could also argue that there is evidence that other shows are coming back in smaller timeframes — take The Lincoln Lawyer season 3, which is premiering this October.

Unfortunately, what a lot of this is really just a reminder of is quite simple, as every show tends to operate with not just its own pace, but also its own release schedule. No two programs are going to operate the same way based on what a streaming service’s needs are. For whatever reason, Netflix seems to think that season 6 here is better suited for 2025 and for now, we have to accept that … though we’d also gladly accept the show coming back earlier if it was so decided.

Related – See another bit of related content right now related to Virgin River season 6 and behind-the-scenes progress

What are you the most excited to see moving into Virgin River season 6 over at Netflix?

When do you think the show is going to be coming back? Go ahead and let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back here — there are a lot of other updates ahead and 100% we don’t want you missing any of them.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







