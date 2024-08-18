Virgin River season 6 premiere date: Another step closer?

For everyone out there eager to see Virgin River season 6 on Netflix, you likely know we still have a while to wait. While we’d love to get into the latest chapter of the drama series this year, there is not any evidence as of yet that this is happening. Instead, there’s a reasonably good chance that we are waiting until early next year … but we have no problem giving you a few progress reports along the way!

With that in mind, let’s just go ahead and share some particularly good news now via star Alexandra Breckenridge — presented albeit in a pretty funny fashion.

Amidst a new post on Instagram about being stuck in a chicken coop, the actress behind Mel confirmed that she has done her very last ADR session for Virgin River season 6. For those unaware, ADR is a process in which actors record either replacement or off-screen dialogue for use in a show. It often occurs a stretch of time after filming as a part of the post-production process. It is another bit of clear evidence that the final stages of making the series are in full effect, though it may take some time still for them to be locked-in and ready to go.

So when you consider all of this, why is Netflix taking so long to release them? Well, it is important to remember that they operate on their own schedule for a lot of things, and they may be waiting to find the best spot in their schedule to launch the next season. We tend to think that they are aware they don’t need to rush anything along, and they also want to use this show to either retain subscribers or require some new ones. One way or another, we do tend to think that they are going to figure this out, and let’s hope the story really gives us some surprises and plenty of romance. Can we get a Mel – Jack wedding at some point please?

