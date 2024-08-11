Virgin River season 6 premiere date: Too late for 2024?

Do you find yourselves getting excited already to see Virgin River season 6? We certainly understand, based on 1) the way in which the fifth season ended and 2) what else is set to come in the near future. There is so much we need to learn about Mel’s father — also, are we going to see a wedding? Why wouldn’t we want that at this point after all she and Jack have gone through?

Now, the obvious bad news is that you may be waiting a good while to see whatever is next, as all indications currently suggest that the next season will not be around until 2025. Yet, is that 100% a sure thing? Is there any chance that the Alexandra Breckenridge drama does come back this year? We do at least think there is a little bit of content to break down further here.

Take, for example, the assumption that Netflix may be done announcing premiere dates for 2024 since they revealed that Squid Game is coming back on December 26. On paper, it may not make sense for them to do this and then also still give us premiere dates for shows before then, but that is precisely what they’re doing! They have since revealed that The Diplomat will be back in October, and there is a potential date for Outer Banks season 4 still coming. In terms of post-production, you could also argue that at least some of the episodes could be done in time to stream in November or December.

Ultimately, though, not getting any Virgin River this year may not have that much to do with when episodes are done. Instead, it is tied a little bit more to how Netflix is wanting to scale out their shows and have something for all important times of the year. It just may make more sense for them to bring season 6 around on Valentine’s Day — which is, for the record, when we think it will be back.

