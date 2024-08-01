Virgin River season 6 premiere date: An August 2024 update

With us now moving into August 2024, this does feel like the perfect time to ask — what is happening with Virgin River season 6? Are we getting more of the series in the relatively near future?

Well, let’s just start off by noting here that the Netflix show starring Alexandra Breckenridge and Martin Henderson is done with production for the latest batch of episodes — and with that in mind, there are just a small handful of things now happening behind the scenes. One of the big ones is that these episodes needed to be edited and set up perfectly to air. The other one is that Netflix has to figure out the right spot to get them on the service.

Unfortunately, this is where we do come in here with the news that more than likely, we are still a ways away from returning to Virgin River. There is no indication that season 6 is coming this month, let alone it getting a premiere date announcement. Our overall sentiment at present is that the series could be on its way back moving into early 2025 — think along the lines of January or February, as there is no real reason to keep us waiting longer than that.

One of the other primary questions we’re left to wonder here is fairly simple in its own way: How the episodes are going to be released. Is there a chance that they turn up all at once, or is this a situation where they ultimately release in batches? The latter has become more and more of a strategy for the streaming service as of late, and of course we would not be shocked in the event that this were to transpire here. The most important thing for us right now is that the eventual release lives up to the hype — oh, and also that we end up seeing Mel and Jack build towards some happier moments. Don’t they deserve that, after everything they went through last season? We tend to think so!

Related – Be sure to get some more news regarding Virgin River, including the long-term future of the series

What do you most want to see moving into a Virgin River season 6 over at Netflix?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are a lot of other updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







