Virgin River season 6 filming wraps; premiere date hopes

After months of production, there is great news to now share on the Virgin River front — filming for season 6 has officially wrapped!

In a new post now on Instagram, series star Alexandra Breckenridge was happy to confirm the news, expressing gratitude to the city of Vancouver (where the series films) while also looking forward to being back home. It also certainly seems like she is open to come back for more; yet, at the same time, nothing has been confirmed there as of yet.

The fact that there is a Virgin River season 6 at Netflix shows the rampant popularity of the property, something that 100% cannot be lost on anyone. Most shows at the streamer don’t last this long! What the cast and crew have done here is create something that is deeply meaningful and immersive; beyond just that, we tend to think that it is equally impressive that they’ve managed to do this without a ton of mainstream promotion.

Season 5 ended with a different sort of cliffhanger than we tend to see, one that suggested that there was something important that Everett needed to tell his daughter Mel. That information could be some sort of game-changer moving into the next chapter.

When will these episodes premiere?

There is a case to be made that the show could return in the fall, perhaps in a similar window to when the holiday episodes arrived in 2024. Given that this is not a particularly complicated show to edit in post-production, it does feel like these episodes will be able to be patched together in a fairly short amount of time. Let’s just hope (fingers crossed!) that this does turn out to be the case.

Also, let’s hope that there will be a season 7 renewal before 2024 concludes; that way, there will be an opportunity for more of the series to air next year.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Virgin River now, including other discussion of what’s ahead!

What excites you the most at the moment about Virgin River season 6?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are other updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







