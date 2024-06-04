Virgin River season 6 premiere date: A June 2024 update

With June 2024 now very much upon us, it is great to think that we are inching closer to Virgin River season 6 premiering. Inevitably, we are … but just how close is it?

Here is the great news worth reporting, just in case you are not aware at present — filming is close to being wrapped up! Production started earlier this year following the end of the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes, and this is a season that is going to be stuffed full of emotion, drama, and a whole lot more.

What is the primary order of business here? That is quite simple: Learning the truth about Everett, and whatever sort of secrets that he is supposedly keeping from Mel and anyone else. Note that “secret” probably is not the right word to use here, given that the character just hasn’t been around. He hasn’t had an opportunity to actually keep much from her, but whatever he is about to say could change a lot for him.

Now, let’s talk about things when it comes to the relationship between Mel and Jack. Is there more romance on the horizon? Or, is there a chance to actually see a wedding? It is well-known at this point that time moves slow in the Virgin River world and yet, this feels like a moment that feels so needed and warm and celebratory. Also, a wedding does not mean that there will be an end to any drama at all — there could still be more on the horizon.

As for that premiere date…

Even if the show does wrap up production, it is going to take months in order to ensure that the episodes are edited and ready to go. It feels too early for the show to get a date announcement, so don’t expect that this month.

The one thing that does feel a little more possible? A season 7 renewal — at least if the producers want to start filming more episodes by the end of the year and get ahead of the game. That could also come down, of course, to whatever Netflix wants.

