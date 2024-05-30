Virgin River season 6 filming almost done, says star

While you await more official news regarding Virgin River season 6 at Netflix, there is more that can be shared today in regards to production.

In a new post on Instagram, series star Martin Henderson confirmed that he is almost done on the latest batch of episodes — and then also indicated (while getting his makeup applied) that there are reasons aplenty for excitement:

It takes an army! Final stretch of shooting Season 6 of #virginriverseries ….make up making me presentable for shooting the last few scenes. Been a huge season with a lot of what I hope makes you fans very happy.

At the end of season 5, Mel’s life was turned upside down by not only the reveal of Everett as her biological father, but also that he sees to be harboring a greater secret. What that is remains to be seen, but the general sentiment is that this will come out in the early going. Fingers crossed for a season here is that full of developments and surprises, but hopefully nothing too dark on the Mel – Jack front after some of what they dealt with over the course of last year. There is also potential for a wedding; you can make the case for it in season 6, but given how slowly time in Virgin River tends to go, it could also be another season before something substantial transpires there.

Now, will there be a season 7?

Netflix has yet to confirm anything, but we do wonder if there is a chance of an announcement soon that could dovetail into more episodes being filmed later this year. Remember that prior to the industry strikes of 2023, the show was on a timeline where production went from the summer into the fall. That allows the producers to avoid working during the cold conditions of Vancouver in the wintertime.

