Virgin River season 6 premiere date: A potential schedule

The return of Virgin River season 6 to Netflix is coming, and we certainly hope it is coming later this year. There is no premiere date yet, but we certainly tend to think that the episodes are going to be ready to go this fall. At that point, it is largely going to be a function of whatever it is that the streaming service actually wants to do with the episodes.

Is there a potential schedule that the streaming service could have in mind here? Well, we do think that there is room to talk about that further.

First and foremost, let’s note that Netflix, more and more, is leaning into split-seasons. You are seeing that with Bridgerton later this season and in a way, the Alexandra Breckenridge drama did this last year in putting the holiday episodes on more of their special little island. It wouldn’t be a big shock in the event they did something relatively similar here, but in a different way. After all, there is no word about holiday episodes this time around.

With this in mind, we are anticipating that Virgin River is going to learn more into having distinct halves about a month apart from each other. This incentivizes viewers stay subscribed longer and beyond just that, there’s another incentive for them to do this when it comes to having the show as a subject of conversation. That has always been one of the streamer’s bigger issues in how shows end up coming and going in a short period of time.

Is it still possible that Netflix opts for a binge release?

Sure, but at the same time we’d consider that to be a big surprise, given their recent history. We’ve seen enough split seasons at this point that it is more than an experiment.

