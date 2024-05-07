Virgin River season 6: Netflix reveals shocking new ‘tie-in’

It’s true that Virgin River season 6 is currently in production, and that you’re going to be stuck waiting a while to see it.

In the meantime, Netflix seems to have figured out a way to keep you waiting — and it’s a game? It’s true that they are set to release later this month Netflix Stories: Virgin River, a way in which seemingly to create your own character and throw yourself into the world. You can learn more about it below:

Escape to the comfort and beauty of Virgin River to find romance and camaraderie where you least expect it. Stuck in a dead-end job and nursing a broken heart, you know you need to make a change. When fate leads you to Virgin River, what starts as a short trip blossoms into much more. Interact with your favorite characters and make choices that help you discover what’s been missing in your life: community, fulfillment and, ultimately, true love.

Meanwhile, the full trailer for the game is over here, including some real uncanny-valley versions of Mel and Jack. The game follows a Choose Your Own Adventure sort of style, and could be a fun diversion while you wait for new episodes.

Is it canon to the show?

Well, we suppose in the sense that it’s set in thee community, but we don’t expect your adventures or any revelations from the game to be mentioned in Virgin River proper. It’s kinda hard when everyone makes your own character, right? This is just meant to be a little bit of fun, and the game is included in your Netflix subscription and does not feature in-app purchases. In other words, you don’t have to worry about paying through the nose for it.

Are you interested in playing a Virgin River game to set the stage for season 6?

