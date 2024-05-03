Virgin River season 6 premiere date: A May 2024 update

With us now into the month of May, are we getting closer to seeing Virgin River season 6 arrive? You better believe it!

However, you also have to define “closer” at the same time here, given that it still feels reasonably apparent that you are waiting a good while to see it back … and there are still a handful of hurdles that need to be cleared here. Take, for starters, the fact that production is still ongoing, and that Netflix does have a nasty habit of making everyone wait a really long time in order to see some of their shows back in the air.

Given that the streaming service is currently announcing shows like Emily in Paris for an August release, we do tend to think that we will not see Virgin River back until then, if not later. We’ve mentioned already that we could see a November start for the show, at least in this is when new episodes should be edited and officially ready to go. It’s hard to necessarily have a lot of confidence that we are going to be seeing anything before then.

With all of this in mind, the odds of major premiere-date news within the month of May are low, but it wouldn’t be a shock if something more comes out on the casting front — or, that there is a chance to learn more about the prequel that is currently in development focusing on Mel’s parents. These at least feel like things that could be explored further, and also serve as great ways to promote the upcoming batch of episodes at the same exact time. If you are Netflix, you still want to ensure that people are engaged on everything happening within this world.

After all, shouldn’t we all want to see a season 7 at some point down the road?

What do you most want to see moving into Virgin River season 6 over at Netflix?

In particular, what are you hoping to see for Mel and Jack? Share right now in the attached comments! We’ll have other updates ahead, and we don’t want you to miss them.

