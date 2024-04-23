Virgin River season 6: Martin Henderson directing

Just in case you want something else to be excited about on Virgin River season 6, how about Martin Henderson making his directorial debut?

In a new post on Instagram this week, the series confirmed that the show’s leading man will be stepping behind the camera this season. This is always exciting to hear, and it is something that we also tend to see for long-running shows. Over time, actors are able to take the time needed to prepare for the responsibility of directing, and they already have a good rapport with both their castmates as well as the crew.

Of course, directing TV can be challenging in that episodes are all meant to be relatively similar to each other. Henderson’s debut may have a couple of unique flourishes, but it is not meant to be so radically different that it distracts from the story at hand. We are curious to hear more about his experiences behind the scenes, as we’re sure that this is something that he will discuss more during some interviews leading up to the show’s big premiere.

For now, just know that Virgin River is pretty deep into production on a season that could have all sorts of highs and lows. We’d love to hear that Mel and Jack are about to have a wedding, but this show has a tendency to take their time on pretty much everything! The only thing that we can say with some confidence at this point is that we’re going to see a lot more about Mel’s father Everett, largely because he was a big focus of the holiday specials. Also, there are some things about his past that could come to the surface here … and also in a prequel series that is currently in active development.

