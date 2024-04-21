Virgin River season 6 premiere date: Why the mystery?

Is Netflix making us wonder about a Virgin River season 6 premiere date more than we expected? Well, you can certainly argue that.

After all, consider the fact that the Alexandra Breckenridge drama is currently months into production, and we are at that time where you would start to perhaps want a little bit more when it comes to specifics. Unfortunately, that hasn’t happened.

Is it going to change within the near future? If there is a case to be made for a slight bit of concern, it is a recent The Hollywood Reporter story that mentions a number of Netflix hits coming in the second half of 2024, including Outer Banks, Squid Game, The Night Agent, and others. Virgin River is not mentioned in there. You can argue that there is a reason to be surprised by that and yet, at the same time remember this: A lot of the shows mentioned there are not ones that tend to come out annually. There may be more questioning about premiere dates with that in mind.

For now, our sentiment remains that we are going to see the sixth season at some point this fall, especially since the episodes should be ready to go in more than enough time for that to happen. While we don’t necessarily think it will be September again like the first part of last year, our feeling is that a premiere in November makes a whole lot of sense. It’s what we’re at least hoping for!

As for the story coming up in season 6, there will still be drama. However, at the same time we don’t tend to think it will be as dark as it was at times in season 5 with everything that was going on with Mel and Jack.

What do you most want to see on Virgin River season 6 when the show does come back, no matter when that is?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are more updates on the way.

