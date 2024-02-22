Virgin River prequel about Mel’s parents in development at Netflix

While you wait for the arrival of Virgin River season 6 at Netflix down the road, know this: We could be getting a prequel as well!

Per a report from Deadline, the streaming service is currently developing a prequel series from executive producer Patrick Sean Smith, one that will revolve around the story of Mel’s parents. We know thanks to season 5 that Mel’s mother Sarah developed feelings for a man from the town in Everett, who we saw in the Christmas Special and who should be a part of the upcoming batch of episodes. There is still a lot to unravel with this man moving forward, and we do tend to think that the upcoming season will dive a little more into that.

For the time being, the plan appears to be to plant the prequel somewhat within the main version of the show via a flashback, where we will meet younger versions of Sarah and Everett for the first time. We certainly are curious to see how this prequel could play out, given that 1) you are moving the show into more of a period piece and 2) it is pretty clear how it will end. A lot of the fun with the OG Virgin River is that there is still that eleemnt of mystery, where you don’t know where things are going for Mel, Jack, or anyone else.

Then again, it’s also possible that there are some new story cracks within this new show that could first be established, and then later filled in.

As for season 6 of Virgin River, filming officially begins today in the greater Vancouver area — our hope is that we see it arrive a little bit later this year, and there are going to be plenty of opportunities to set the stage and tease it further in the weeks ahead.

