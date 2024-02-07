Virgin River season 6 premiere date: A February 2024 update

Now that we’ve made it almost a week into February, what better time to look at a possible Virgin River season 6 premiere date? Make no mistake we’re excited to see the show back, and it is largely a matter of when we’ll get to see it happen.

Well, this article could very well be considered a source of both good and bad news in some ways. With that, where do we start?

First and foremost, let’s look at the bad news: There is no evidence that Virgin River is going to be premiering anytime soon. It was not featured on a recent Netflix sizzle reel and beyond that, executives have stayed pretty mum about everything so far.

Now, the good news — we do at least know that this is going to be a big month for filming, planning, and a lot of other stuff in the greater Vancouver area. A lot of planning and pre-production for this show had been pushed back amidst the industry strikes of 2023 and now, at least we know that everything can truly get going. This doesn’t mean that we’re going to get a release date. Instead, we’ll just settle for some teases on set and/or some other good stuff in this particular vein.

What’s the best-case scenario?

We tend to think that it is the idea of the show coming back in the mid-to-late fall. While we know the entire season still has to film, Virgin River is the sort of program that can turn things around rather quickly. It does not have elaborate special effects, and nor is it the sort of show that will require everyone to spend eight months in production.

We anticipate a season that will be emotional at times, but also still full of hope and maybe even a little humor. Hopefully, something lighter than season 5!

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Virgin River now, including what else is coming

What do you most want to see when it comes to Virgin River season 6 over at Netflix?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are other updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







