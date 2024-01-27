Virgin River season 6: Alexandra Breckenridge teases filming

Virgin River season 6 is hopefully coming to Netflix at some point this year, so why not share something more about filming?

The bad news, of course, is that production has not started as of yet within the Vancouver area. Rest assured, though, that it will be coming up before too long! In a new post on her Instagram Stories, Alexandra Breckenridge confirmed that he will be heading up to location in a matter of weeks. With that, it is fair to assume that filming will be kicking off soon after.

If you recall, the most recent season of Virgin River ended in what was absolutely a pretty dramatic way! After all, we had a chance within the Christmas Special to learn more about Mel’s biological father Everett and yet, it does seem like there are more secrets and things that could be explored coming up. This is definitely something that will be fun to watch through the upcoming season, though there will also be drama here and there, as well.

In general, we do think that there’s going to be a few more lighthearted stories in season 6, especially given a lot of the hard stuff that happened to Mel and others in season 5. We’re just excited personally to see relationships evolve and new chapters begin.

Our current premiere date hopes

If we are lucky, we are going to have a chance to see the latest batch of episodes around at some point this fall. The good thing about this show in general is that it doesn’t have some incredibly-long post-production period, and things can be turned around quicker than your average Netflix show.

In addition to learning news about a season 6, absolutely we hope to see a season 7 happen! It is a bit unusual to see shows last that long on this streaming service and yet, it feels totally possible here.

