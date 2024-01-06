Virgin River season 6 premiere date: Hopes for January

Now that we are into the month of January, what can we say and anticipate when it comes to Virgin River season 6.

When it comes to the story of the show alone, it feels pretty easy to say that expectations are going to be through the roof. How can they not be? This is a real opportunity to see moving forward a pretty fascinating story that could feature Mel learning significantly more about her biological father Everett, even if it means some painful secrets from his past. This is a show that has delivered emotional moments aplenty over the years, and we don’t necessarily foresee them steering clear of them now.

As for whether or not some of this will be explored in the relatively near future, let’s just say that this is where some of the bad news comes into play. Given that Virgin River season 6 has yet to begin production, we are still waiting for a lot more news to be released. Our hope remains that we’re going to be learning more about the next chapter when we get around to next month, whether that be casting news or story teases from the cast and crew.

If there is any sort of news we could get over the course of January, it will likely just be tied to what the cast and crew are hoping to do when they get back on set. We are still cautiously optimistic that we will see the series premiere when we get around to later on this year — whether it be September or November, which is when select episodes from season 5 were released. The good thing about this show in particular is that it doesn’t take long to film, let alone edit after the fact. It gives it an update over some of the competition.

