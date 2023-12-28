Virgin River season 6: Series boss on long-term future

As so many of you out there most likely know, Virgin River season 6 is coming to Netflix! Filming should begin early next year and with that, it’s our hope that we will have a chance to see it back at around the same point that you saw season 5. Maybe that is overly optimistic but personally, we don’t think so. Remember that this is not a show that takes an extreme amount of time in order to film, but it has that going for it. The same goes for its post-production process.

If you do want a little bit more in the way of good news now, here is what we can say — nobody on the show seems to be thinking that season 6 is necessarily the end. In a new interview with TV Insider, showrunner Patrick Sean Smith made it abundantly clear that there is definitely potential that the story could keep going for a good while:

“I think as long as these characters are living their lives, and we’re telling the stories in deep personal emotional ways, then I hope the series can continue on for many, many, many seasons to come.”

Meanwhile, star Alexandra Breckenridge seems to be ready to take things one year at a time:

“We are on Netflix, so we don’t know … I always said from Season 1 that we were going to get canceled immediately just because that was sort of the model at the time. It was like there was a season or three seasons, then [a show was canceled], but we keep going.”

Breckenridge is correct in this statement, but what has likely kept Virgin River safe so far is the rather-simple fact that it tends to draw great viewership in proportion to its budget. We know that this is something that Netflix covets greatly, and it is the secret to ensuring that you don’t get the ax all that quickly.

