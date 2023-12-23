Virgin River season 6 premiere date: Hopes for the winter

Is there a chance that we will learn more about Virgin River season 6 over the course of the winter? Well, there’s so much we are curious about at present! Think in terms of casting, a premiere date, or all sorts of other morsels.

For the time being, here is what we can say in terms of our expectations from now until mid-to-late March.

Premiere date – You are not going to find out anything. Buckle up for that in advance. Most Netflix shows get premiere date announcements two or three months in advance, and we would be rather stunned if there is some fundamental change here. There’s no reason to think that there would be! Our hope is that the show returns in the fall of 2024 and if that happens, a date could be announced over the summer.

Filming – Here is the good news. Virgin River will be back in production by the time we get to the spring, so you can at least rejoice in the fact that Alexandra Breckenridge, Martin Henderson, and everyone else are back doing what they love.

Casting news? – At some point this winter / spring, we will have a chance to see if there are any new faces arriving in Virgin River. The show already has an established group of people, but we do think there is some merit in a new face or two coming in and mixing things up. You want to keep viewers on their toes!

In the end, we don’t think that the Netflix series is out to radically change in season 6, and nor does it need to. If they continue to provide more emotional and meaningful content, this fan base will be thrilled! It is already one of the most consistent hits the streaming service has.

What do you most want to see moving into Virgin River season 6 on Netflix?

