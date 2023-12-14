Virgin River season 6 spoilers: Martin Henderson on filming

We’re a couple of weeks removed now from the two-part Virgin River holiday special. Now, we’re looking forward to season 6!

What can we say about it? Well, it feels clear that Mel’s story with Everett will be center stage, but there could be a few other surprises we get to see here and there. Perhaps the biggest surprise to many, though, may be the potential of a time jump. That’s not something that we’ve had a lot of on this show, though we did have one leading into the holiday season.

In speaking more about what some of the future could hold in Virgin River, here is what Martin Henderson had to say to TV Insider:

…We jump forward a little bit, I believe, although now that the strike and everything has changed our shooting, we’re going to be shooting in winter, and so that might affect some of the creative decisions about the timeline, about where the show will sit. But I’m pretty sure we’re jumping a little bit forward, so I think it’ll be quite fun for the audience to leap forward a little bit with the characters, because the last five seasons essentially took place over about nine months, give or take. It would be fun to just leap the characters a little bit further forward, and it’ll be fun to see where we find Mel and Jack, let’s just say that.

Obviously, we think that you’ll continue to see a lot of the fun and some of the genres we saw in season 5, whether it be romance, drama, or a little bit of humor. We hope that the next season is a little more lighthearted, and perhaps a little bit more similar to the holiday specials than the rest of the season.

