Virgin River season 6 premiere date: December hopes

Is there a chance that we are going to hear more about a Virgin River season 6 premiere date over the course of this month?

First and foremost, let’s remember where things stand at the moment — we’re coming off of a huge season 5 finale cliffhanger when it comes to Mel’s biological father Everett. She has now learned that he exists in Virgin River and, beyond that, he’s living somewhat off the grid. Unfortunately, there is also some sort of information from his past that has yet to be revealed, and we’ll have a chance to wait and see what that is over time. We just tend to think that we are on the cusp of some really big, super-important stuff for some of these characters.

Will there be drama? Absolutely, and the same goes for tears. We still do think that when the dust settles, the cast and crew want viewers to feel reasonably hopeful. We’re not sure that this is going to change.

Given that the second part of season 5 wrapped up only a week ago, we don’t necessarily think that there’s going to be a lot more news on the show for a little while. Even though Virgin River is the sort of show that doesn’t take an incredibly long time to film or be edited after the fact, it’s going to take months for a premiere date to be announced. We tend to think that we’ll be lucky if we have a chance to see something more when we get around to the summer in terms of an announcement; meanwhile, we hope to see season 6 in the fall.

As for whether or not this is the final season, that remains to be seen. We just tend to think personally that there is more left in the tank.

