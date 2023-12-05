Virgin River season 6: Will there be a lighter tone?

If there’s one thing that we can say upon reflection about Virgin River season 5, it is this: The series was pretty darn dark at times. There were some shocking twists and there, as well as some devastating news for Mel and Jack.

With all of this in mind, it does feel right to ask the following: Are there lighter, more pleasant times ahead … or is that too much to really hope for here? We understand if you’ve got some questions here, and it does seem like the goal moving forward may be to produce at least a few more smiles. Speaking further on the subject to The Hollywood Reporter, here is what showrunner Patrick Sean Smith had to say:

I think my intention was never to have subsequent seasons match the intensity of season five. I would say that going into season six, my intention is to have it feel lighter, but that doesn’t mean it’s not going to be complicated with the signature Virgin River twists and turns. And I think leaning more into the romance of the series is something that we’re excited to do as well, and just keep giving the fans what they want.

We do think that there are of course going to be some tougher moments, largely due to the fact that this is the sort of show that has to balance all sorts of things across the board. Nonetheless, we also do think that there’s a real case here to let some characters have some fun!

Moving into the start of the season, we do think the #1 priority is going to be pretty simple for Mel: Whatever secret Everett is going to discuss with her. She’s going to have a chance to spend some time with him, but there are a few more surprises we’re going to get.

