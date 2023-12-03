Virgin River season 6 spoilers: More on Mel and Jack’s future

As we prepare to see Virgin River season 6 on Netflix down the road, it’s a foregone conclusion there will be more Mel and Jack. How can there not be? This is one of the most important couples on the show and despite going through a lot of difficult stuff in season 5, we do think there’s room for moments of peace for the two of them moving forward. Also, there’s room for a wedding!

At the time of this writing, filming has not kicked off on the latest batch of episodes. With that in mind, it’s hard for anyone to share too much in the way of specifics. Yet, we do still appreciate what Alexandra Breckenridge had to say to The Hollywood Reporter on the subject of where the two stand, and what could be coming:

I think they’ve gotten to a really beautiful place in their relationship that is a very intimate friendship. They’re where I wanted them to be going in (laughs). They’re best friends and now at this point, they have been through so much together, and they’ve really weathered so many storms that it looks like they will be able to continue to weather storms because they have a very strong foundation. So moving ahead, with them starting a family and getting married, that’s also a lot. You’re like, “Oh, I want a baby,” and then you have one and you’re like, “Oh my gosh, this is so much work.” Everybody kind of told me, but then they didn’t really want to tell me and now I’m here and oh my goodness! So I feel that they have good days ahead of them and they’ll just continue to become a stronger couple as we move ahead and move forward. I’m excited to see their new house. The cabin was so cute, but really after five seasons of shooting there, I’m like, “OK, I’ve had enough (laughs).”

Of course, we do tend to think that we’re going to have reasons to smile and also reasons to cry. In the end, this is one of those shows that fundamental knows what it is — thanks to that — it really doesn’t need to change all that much. Just give us so much of what we want!

Related – Check out some more news on Virgin River right now, including when season 6 will premiere

What do you most want to see moving into Virgin River season 6 at Netflix?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







