Virgin River season 6 premiere date hopes over at Netflix

In the wake of the holiday episodes that are poised to premiere in just a matter of hours, why not discuss Virgin River season 6? We know that it is 100% coming and with that, the question shifts over to when these episodes will premiere.

First things first, we should note that there has already been a lot of work done on some of these upcoming episodes behind the scenes. Our hope is that moving forward, we’re going to have an opportunity to learn more about the actual story, and what sort of challenges are going to be ahead for Mel, Jack, and every other character.

The bad news is that you can’t expect the show to come back to Netflix in the relatively near future. With that being said, it doesn’t necessarily have to be off the air until 2025. The good thing about a show like Virgin River is that it doesn’t take some absolutely insane amount of time in order for the show to be made and with that, we do think that a late 2024 star is feasible, whether it be the late summer or the fall. A lot of it could also end up be dependent on if the show is split up into multiple chunks or not. We tend to think that on some level, it really will be.

Our hope is that later this week or in early December, we’ll start to get some details all about what lies ahead. Beyond that, we are anticipating that we’re going to see the premiere actually announced at some point in the summer.

At some point along the way, is it too much to ask for a season 7? We are certainly hoping for that! There is no evidence that the show has to conclude anytime soon.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Virgin River right now, including other discussion on holiday episodes ahead

When do you want to see Virgin River season 6 arrive on Netflix?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are so many other updates coming soon.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







