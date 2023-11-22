Virgin River season 6 spoilers: Are any holiday episodes possible?

Given that Virgin River season 5 is going to be debuting its Christmas episodes in just over a week, why not talk about other holidays? We know that a season 6 is absolutely coming, and hope to hear more about filming on it in the relatively near future.

Now with this being said, is there a chance to see another Christmas? Or, how about some other major holiday in the community?

Well, speaking to the Los Angeles Times, it does appear that there could be some other celebration down the road — but it doesn’t quite seem like another Christmas is in the cards:

“It feels like we really embraced it and explored it as much as we could, that I don’t know if it’s something to do again … But if we could have a Thanksgiving episodes or a Halloween episodes, something beyond the Christmas holiday, then I think that could be an opportunity.”

For the time being…

We honestly aren’t going to draw expectations that we’re going to see any holiday in particular, largely due to the fact that this show doesn’t do many time jumps — they had to make a pretty big one by their standards to even get us to Christmas in the first place! It’s possible that we are going to get to see Valentine’s Day, but we’d honestly be shocked if we ended up seeing the show venture too much further than this. Why would we believe that they would?

More than anything else, we just hope that the end of season 5 is going to be fascinating. We do know that the show is going to be a little bit lighter in tone than the first part of the story; one of the big focuses is going to be all about whether or not Mel is going to be able to find her biological father.

Are there any specific holidays you would like to see celebrated moving into Virgin River season 6?

