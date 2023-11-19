Virgin River season 5 episode 11: Netflix shares more holiday cheer

For everyone out there excited to see Virgin River season 5 episode 11, it is less than two weeks away! This will be a holiday event and, of course, there is a lot to be excited about here. The remaining two episodes of the Alexandra Breckenridge series are going to bring you Christmas in the community — and, of course, a huge storyline for Mel at the same time.

So what’s at the core of it? Well, that’s not too complicated — trying to see whether or not Mel can find her father in town. There are going to be chances aplenty to learn more about that, so have no fear. For the sake of this article, we just want to share more evidence of how much the cast is ringing in the holidays.

If you head over to the official Virgin River Instagram page, you can get a reasonably good sense of what we’re talking about courtesy of some holiday sweaters, decorations, and even a carnival. There is somewhat of a time jump compared to the first part of season 5, and we suppose that even that is somewhat of a surprise! After all, a big chunk of the story here moves at a snail’s pace.

We’ll have to wait and see where the holiday events take things and beyond just that, whether there is also some sort of big, jaw-dropping tease heading into season 6.

Is another trailer or sneak peek coming?

We’re sure that Netflix will put something more out before the holiday episodes arrive on November 30, but it’s not going to be much. Instead, we just tend to think that we’re going to get maybe a scene or two from the installments that aren’t too spoiler-heavy. At this point, there’s a lot they need to protect!

