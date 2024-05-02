Saturday Night Live: Maya Rudolph, Jake Gyllenhaal close season

The final hosts have been revealed for Saturday Night Live season 49, and let’s just say that there is so much to be excited about!

So, where do we start? How about with the news that Maya Rudolph is hosting the upcoming May 11 episode? The Loot star is best known, of course as a former cast member, and a hosting gig for her this spring has long been on our wishlist. Getting an alumni back means that there could be more, and it feels like a given that this is going to be a really fun appearance. Also, there’s a chance for her to bust out some of her famous impressions, which include the likes of Beyonce and Kamala Harris. (Vampire Weekend will be the musical guest for this episode.)

Meanwhile, for the upcoming May 18 finale, we are going to be seeing the return of a big-time star in Jake Gyllenhaal for the third time. Ironically, our most-memorable appearance from Jake is not one of his past episodes, but rather the random cameo he made during the airport musical in one of John Mulaney’s gigs. He has a new Apple TV+ show in Presumed Innocent in the weeks ahead, and that’s without his appearance on the recent remake of Road House.

For the finale, you are going to see pop star / former Girl Meets World actress Sabrina Carpenter as a musical guest. Given her resume, there is a chance that a cameo could happen.

Following the finale, we are going to be heading into season 50, and we cannot even begin to say just how momentous and exciting an occasion that is. This is an opportunity for us to really commemorate the show’s legacy, and we hope there are several big names revealed for it in the fall!

