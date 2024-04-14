Saturday Night Live return date: Dua Lipa to host, perform

We knew that tonight’s Saturday Night Live episode with Ryan Gosling was going to be the last one for a while. By virtue of that, there was certainly room for question about what would be coming up next. Would we get another show in April, or a handful in May to tie everything together for season 49?

Obviously, we would not get the full schedule tonight, but there were things that could be inferred just based on the return date alone.

Without further ado, let’s get into it! The next SNL is currently slated to air on May 4, and you are going to see Dua Lipa serve as the host along with the musical guest. This is something a ton of big-name artists have done in the past. She’s done some acting before, so this is not something that should be totally unknown to her. It’s still a big responsibility, so we’re sure that she can spend the next few weeks preparing hard to make it something special.

Now, as for the rest of the schedule, our general assumption is that the SNL finale is going to be coming up on May 18, and there are going to be two more hosts after Dua Lipa in season 49. We would not be shocked if the finale is hosting by an alumni, or someone else really big to set the stage for season 50. There are already rumors aplenty around whether or not that will be the end for Lorne Michaels as the big boss behind the scenes, and we’re sure that there is going to be some sort of massive special that is fairly similar to what we got back in season 40.

Hopefully, the remainder of the hosts will be revealed between now and the series’ return.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Saturday Night Live right now, including our take on the cold open

What do you most want to see moving into the next Saturday Night Live episode?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back — there are some other updates ahead.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







