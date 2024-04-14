Saturday Night Live cold open: Kate McKinnon, Ms Rafferty return

For tonight’s Saturday Night Live cold open, we prepared for a little more unpredictability than usual. Did we want Kate McKinnon back? Sure, given that Ms. Rafferty is a great character who knows a thing or two about alien abduction. Also, one of her most iconic versions of this sketch was with Ryan Gosling on board.

Well, with Gosling back, Kate did as well for another tale of what happened to her. If you have seen versions of this sketch before, you’ve basically seen this one — but honestly, we don’t mind. This entire sketch has been hilarious for years, and it remained this way. Also, Gosling actually got more into than he did the first time! He seemed to be more comfortable, but still broke character. What really seemed to get him here was repeated mentions of the word “troll nose,” which drew a crazy amount of laughter from everyone involved here.

Of course, this is before we even got to the part where Kate got on the ground and started to sniff around Gosling’s unmentionables as a simulation for what the actual abduction was like. This is a man who no longer has any fear at all on this stage, and we’re not sure that he will ever be the same again.

Is this the best cold open of the season? This is a hard thing to rate, mostly because this sketch barely counts as one given that we’ve seen it air at various times over the years. The last time we remember it actually being in this spot was back during Kate’s final episode as a cast member, where she had an emotional farewell and the character was taken off into space forever. (Or, was she?)

Honestly, we just wish Kate played this character for her recent hosting gig…

