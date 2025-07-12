Poker Face season 3: Will Steve Buscemi appear?

We know that the end of Poker Face season 2 left the door open for a number of different possibilities. Take, for starters, Good Buddy. We spent a good portion of the season thinking that Steve Buscemi would appear in the flesh; however, he ended up fading more into the background as the Alex – Iguana story took over.

(Sidebar: Who else thought that Good Buddy would be the person picking up Charlie in the closing minutes? That didn’t happen.)

Speaking to The Wrap, executive producer Tony Tost indicated that there is at least a chance that we will at least hear the Good Buddy character off-screen, and that’s without getting into seeing him:

He could definitely come back. Charlie needs a friend, and it’d be nice to have someone that she could talk to, just to get what’s on her mind and heart out. A CB radio buddy, that you hear, but you never see — that just feels like a throwback to these 1980s shows that we love. There’s just something in this world of pre-prestige TV that’s kind of fun, so that was the conception of Good Buddy. Would we see him? Do we hear him more? I think all that’s on the table for future story.

Tost also noted that a lot of the future for Poker Face is still up to Peacock alongside star Natasha Lyonne and executive producer Rian Johnson. While we are confident that more will be coming, there is no direct timetable for it. For now, we just think it is worth recommending the show to just about everyone out there; that is, after all, the #1 way to make sure you do not miss anything more.

